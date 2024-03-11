TAMARA NISBETT CHARGED FOR DRUG POSSESSION

- Advertisement -

MEDIA RELEASE- Tamara Nisbett of Prickley Pear Alley, Basseterre, St. Kitts, has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug. Ms Nisbett’s charge resulted from a search warrantthat was executed on her premises by the officers of the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the

Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) on March 5th , 2024.

During the search, the officers recovered a quantity of pills weighing sixteen (16) grams

suspected of being methamphetamine (Ecstasy). Ms Nisbett was arrested and taken to

the Basseterre Police Station where she was subsequently charged on the aforementioned date.