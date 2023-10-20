Tammy now a Hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean

- Advertisement -

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Tammy as of 10 a.m. local time. The storm has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 7 Currently, the storm’s centre is 355 miles southeast of St. Kitts and Nevis, at 14.1 degrees North and 58.5 degrees West. Nevis.

Hurricane Tammy is moving in a west-northwest direction at a pace of 7 mph and is steadily approaching the Lesser Antilles.

Residents are urged by NEMA to remain watchful and ready for the upcoming weather. Future updates will provide more details as Hurricane Tammy develops. It is highly recommended that residents activate their disaster preparedness plans and take all necessary precautions.

The National Hurricane Centre said hurricane conditions are expected to impact portions of the Leeward Islands by late tonight or early Saturday morning. Tropical storm conditions are also expected to commence in parts of the Lesser Antilles within the warning area later today.

The Leeward and northern Windward Islands are expected to experience severe rains from Hurricane Tammy later today and into Saturday morning, they continued. As early as Sunday, it is predicted that these rain bands will reach Puerto Rico, the British and US Virgin Islands, and other islands. This heavy downpour could cause isolated mudslides in higher-lying areas, as well as flash floods and urban flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

When Hurricane Tammy’s centre approaches or crosses over the Leeward Islands, coastal areas that are experiencing onshore winds may experience coastal flooding due to storm surge. Large, hazardous waves will accompany the surge along the coast, putting coastal communities at serious risk.

NEMA, in coordination with local authorities and emergency response teams, is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide support and resources as needed.