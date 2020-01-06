Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” along with HBO’s “Succession” and “Chernobyl,” and Amazon’s “Fleabag” were the big winners on Sunday night at the Golden Globes.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino’s ode to the movie industry, led the way on the film front, nabbing three awards for best motion picture — musical or comedy, supporting actor for Brad Pitt and screenplay for Tarantino.

Sam Mendes’ War drama “1917,” Todd Phillips’ comic book adaptation “Joker” and Elton John biopic “Rocketman” followed close behind, scoring two trophies each.

“Chernobyl,” “Succession” and “Fleabag” tied for the most TV wins as each series landed two accolades.

Ricky Gervais returned to host the annual ceremony for the fifth time. The comedian made sure every celebrity got their due, roasting everyone in the room, from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to Tom Hooper’s critically maligned musical “Cats.”

Television: