Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” along with HBO’s “Succession” and “Chernobyl,” and Amazon’s “Fleabag” were the big winners on Sunday night at the Golden Globes.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino’s ode to the movie industry, led the way on the film front, nabbing three awards for best motion picture — musical or comedy, supporting actor for Brad Pitt and screenplay for Tarantino.
Sam Mendes’ War drama “1917,” Todd Phillips’ comic book adaptation “Joker” and Elton John biopic “Rocketman” followed close behind, scoring two trophies each.
“Chernobyl,” “Succession” and “Fleabag” tied for the most TV wins as each series landed two accolades.
Ricky Gervais returned to host the annual ceremony for the fifth time. The comedian made sure every celebrity got their due, roasting everyone in the room, from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to Tom Hooper’s critically maligned musical “Cats.”
Television:
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Ben Platt (“The Politician”)
Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)
Ramy Youssef (“Ramy“) – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)
Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag“) – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox (“Succession“) – WINNER
Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)
Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)
Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) – WINNER
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)
Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)
Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)
Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice“) – WINNER
Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)
Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)
Joey King (“The Act”)
Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)
Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)
Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon“) – WINNER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Catch-22″
“Fosse/Verdon”
The Loudest Voice
“Unbelievable”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette (“The Act“) – WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)
Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)
Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)
Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl“) – WINNER
Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
Best Television Series — Drama
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Killing Eve”
“The Morning Show”
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
“Barry”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Politician”
Movies:
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Knives Out”
“Rocketman”
“Dolemite Is My Name”
Best Motion Picture — Drama
“The Irishman”
“Marriage Story”
“Joker”
“The Two Popes”
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
“The Farewell”
“Pain and Glory”
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
“Les Misérables”
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)
Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“) – WINNER
Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman“) – WINNER
“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)
“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)
“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker“) – WINNER
Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)
Thomas Newman (“1917”)
Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)
Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)
Annette Bening (“The Report”)
Laura Dern (“Marriage Story“) – WINNER
Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)
Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)
Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Taron Egerton (“Rocketman“) – WINNER
Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)
Best Motion Picture — Animated
“Frozen II”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“Missing Link” – WINNER
“Toy Story 4”
“Lion King”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)
Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker“) – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)
Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
Renée Zellweger (“Judy“) – WINNER
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina (“The Farewell“) – WINNER
Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)
Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)
Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)
Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)
Sam Mendes (“1917“) – WINNER
Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)