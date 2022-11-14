Tasty Dishes to be Featured at the BVI Cuture and Food Fair

- Advertisement -

Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands ̶ Visitors and residents of the British Virgin Islands will be in for a treat of delicious BVI culinary delicacies at a grand culture and food fair on 25th November, as the celebration of Culture and Tourism Month 2022 nears its climax.

The food will be on the fire and ice-cold beverages available from 12:30 p.m. at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park. Attendees can expect some local favorites such as the Territorial Dish of the BVI, fungi and fish, fry fish and johnny cakes, saltfish, bull-foot soup, peas soup, dove pork, and stewed mutton. The BVITB will be polling visitors to the fair on what is their favorite Virgin Islands tart, choosing between coconut, pineapple, guava, and guavaberry to settle this hotly debated topic once and for all.

Beverages to cool down the heat of the day or the heat from spicy hot pepper condiments will include, maubi, passion fruit juice, limeade, ginger beer, sorrel, golden apple juice, seagrape juice, and gooseberry juice.

The event’s presenter Junior Minister for Tourism & Culture commented, “If you want to get a taste of authentic BVI cuisine whether you are a visitor, resident or from the Virgin Islands Diaspora, this food fair provides a perfect opportunity to experience this important aspect of our culture.

During the fair, attendees can witness various cultural demonstrations and heritage exhibits and shop local handmade crafts in time for the holiday season.

Later on that same evening, fairgoers will get to dance and enjoy the cultural music of the BVI along with some special guest bands from neighboring islands