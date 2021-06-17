THE ROYAL ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE
MISSING PERSON
NAME: ASHTON TREVORN
JAMES
ALIAS: BOBO
ADDRESS: TAYLORS VILLAGE
AGE: 26 YEARS OLD
BIRTHPLACE: ST. KITTS
COMPLEXION: DARK
HAIR: BLACK/MEDIUM CUT
EYES: BROWN
BUILD: VERY SLIM
Ashton Trevorn James was last seen on friday, june 11, 2021, at about 7:54 a.m. at Ponds Pasture. He was wearing a red, short-sleeve shirt and brown pants.
If anyone has any information with regards to the whereabouts of ashton trevorn james please contact the Basseterre Police Station at 465-2241, the nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707. All information shared will be treated as confidential.