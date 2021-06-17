THE ROYAL ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE

MISSING PERSON

NAME: ASHTON TREVORN

JAMES

ALIAS: BOBO

ADDRESS: TAYLORS VILLAGE

AGE: 26 YEARS OLD

BIRTHPLACE: ST. KITTS

COMPLEXION: DARK

HAIR: BLACK/MEDIUM CUT

EYES: BROWN

BUILD: VERY SLIM

Ashton Trevorn James was last seen on friday, june 11, 2021, at about 7:54 a.m. at Ponds Pasture. He was wearing a red, short-sleeve shirt and brown pants.

If anyone has any information with regards to the whereabouts of ashton trevorn james please contact the Basseterre Police Station at 465-2241, the nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707. All information shared will be treated as confidential.