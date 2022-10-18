TDC’s Warren Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme Inducts 2022 Awardees

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 17, 2022 (MMS-SKN) — The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company (TDC) Limited, at an induction ceremony held on Saturday October 15, named the eight Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme awardees for 2022. They were drawn one each from the eight public secondary/high schools in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Today is another special day for us, coming as we are about to celebrate our 50th Anniversary,” said Mr Earle Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the TDC Group of Companies, at the induction ceremony which was held at the TDC Training Room, Fort Street Basseterre.

According to Mr Kelly, the company was established on the 14th day of October 1972, but started its operations in February 1973 which he termed an important milestone for the institution.

“Another important milestone for the institution is that in 1981, the scholarship programme that we are talking about here today was established and named after the company’s first Chairman, Mr Warren C. Tyson,” he explained. “It is designed to provide support to students who are entering the public high schools in the Federation. Each year we induct eight students, six in St. Kitts and two in Nevis.”

Of this year’s awardees, the two from Nevis are Master Arad Aulder of the Charlestown Secondary School, and formerly of the Charlestown Primary School; and Gingerland Secondary School student, Miss Jadenique Griffin, formerly of Ivor Walters Primary School.

From St. Kitts the awardees are former Bronte Welsh Primary School student, Miss Kenejah David, now attending the Basseterre High School; Master Colois Duke, formerly of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School, now attending the Cayon High School; and Charles E. Mills Secondary School student, Miss Aaliyannah Byron, formerly of the Newton Ground Primary School.

Others were Master Jayden Warner, a student at the Saddlers Secondary School, and formerly of the Estridge Primary School; Verchild High School student, Miss Antonya Bedford, who formerly attended the Tyrell Williams Primary School; and Miss Kimaya Phipps of the Washington Archibald High School, who is a former student of the Tucker Clark Primary School.

“These scholars receive financial assistance, right up to the Nevis Sixth Form and to the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College here in St. Kitts,” said Mr Kelly. The ceremony was also attended by parents and relatives of the awardees, and Directors of the TDC Group of Companies, Ms Maritza Bowry, and Mr Glenville Jeffers.

Presentation to the awardees of the Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme was done by Executive Director of the TDC Group of Companies, Mr Nicholas Menon, who is the Programme Director of the Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme.

“Currently we have 257 students who have benefitted from the programme,” said Chairman and CEO of the TDC Group of Companies, Mr Kelly. “Over years since 1981, we have invested just around six millions dollars. That is a lot of money by any stretch of the imagination, and there are currently 57 in the programme who are enjoying the benefits that we offer.”

He told the gathering that every single year TDC spends approximately $100,000 and noted that it is money that is well spent, and as in any other investments, the company needs some returns. He implored the beneficiaries to behave themselves in school and out of school, and reminded the parents that it is their responsibility to train their children to manage their affairs in every respect.

“If I was to tell you that the current Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, came through this programme, would you believe?” Mr Kelly asked. “How many of you even know that? Sitting right next to you could be the next prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis. We can have the first female prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis coming through the programme. That should give you an indication of the importance of the programme.”

Mr Kelly added that most of the former scholarship holders are doing well in the various public and private sectors, among them doctors and teachers, and including two senior employees of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. He also mentioned two senior TDC staff members in Nevis, TDC Company Secretary Mr Warren Moving, and the Assistant Manager at the Home and Building Depot, Ms Belinda Claxton.

Also inducted at the ceremony were the eight students from the eight secondary/high schools who were the runners-up, and who were awarded the TDC Financial Services Academic Excellence Award. Presentation of the awards was done by General Manager of the TDC Financial Services, Mr Steve Farrier, who was assisted by Operations Manager at TDC Financial Services, Mr Wayne Woodley.

Giving feature remarks at the ceremony was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs Lisa Pistana, and giving an overview of the scholarship programme was Mrs Gloria Esdaille Robinson, Chief HR Officer, TDC’s Human Resources Department. The ceremony was chaired by Ms Andrea James, TDC Employee Relations, invocation was done by Ms Marcia Osborne, Compensation and Benefits Assistant, and vote of thanks given by the Administrative Assistant, TDC’s Human Resources Department, Ms Trudella Spencer.