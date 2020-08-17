Kingston, Jamaica, August 1th, 2020–Acting Chief Education Officer (CEO) in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, says approximately 20,000 teachers have been trained in virtual pedagogy in preparation for the new academic year in September.

“We are building the capacity and ability of our teachers to deliver… as the entire world has to deal with the unprecedented changes of the COVID-19,” she said.

Dr. Troupe, who was addressing a webinar hosted by the Ministry’s Planning and Policy Division on Thursday (August 13), noted that the Ministry’s intention is to implement a blended learning approach incorporating in-person and online learning modalities when schools reopen.

This is to facilitate social/physical distancing in accordance with the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ guidelines.

“The Ministry of Education has never committed to a virtual school [only]. We have said we will have a mixed modality. We still have challenges with the build-out of the infrastructure and so we have to plan with that in mind,” she noted.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the recent sittings of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), the Acting CEO said that the reopening of school plants during the period of June 8 to July 1 was effective in preparing students for their exit examinations.

“The Ministry of Education supported our high-school principals in delivering a remedial programme to make sure that the students were adequately prepared for their exams… . We have had successful remedial programs and our students did their exams,” she noted.

Approximately 76,000 students registered to sit the examinations, which were held from July to August – 59,662 for CSEC and 16,243 for CAPE.

Assessments are still under way for City and Guilds and the National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET).

The webinar was aimed at further informing members of the public about measures being taken to guide the education system as the country continues to deal with problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The session also made possible an exchange of ideas between education planners and policymakers.