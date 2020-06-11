The Team Unity administration has more supporters than ever, as evidenced by the recent general election in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Not only did Team Unity pick up two more parliamentary seats, increasing its tally to nine out of a total of 11, but individual candidates and the three political parties that make up the coalition government achieved a sizeable swing in their favour.

This was a sign that the successful policies of Prime Minister Timothy Harris’ administration over the past five years have swayed some voters away from the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party and the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP).

“We made history by winning the largest share of the vote this time around, securing a national swing to Team Unity of around six percent. We made history in my own constituency (#7) with a swing of 10 percent, making it the strongest results of my 27 years representing the good people of Belle Vue to Ottley’s,” the Prime Minister said at his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, June 7th.

He was referring to Team Unity, which is comprised of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) in Nevis, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the People’s Labour Party (PLP) both in St. Kitts.