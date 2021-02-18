BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Six years ago on February 16, 2015, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis spoke loud and clear, demanding a change in the governance of the twin island Federation. And on that day six years ago, the people voted for that change and in doing so gave the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity coalition its first mandate to deliver a brighter future for all Kittitians and Nevisians.

Prime Minister Harris, speaking at a ribbon cutting ceremony on the sixth anniversary of his Team Unity administration, profusely thanked the people for their support, and stated that his Government has not taken the people’s choice for granted as it has, over those years, endeavored to always put people first in all its decisions.

“Thank you for saying it was time for something new, thank you for saying no to the politics of division and thank you Rosaline and others for choosing the stronger and safer future. Yes, [the new Lodge/Ottley’s Community Center] is an example of the transformation that your vote has created across the length and breadth of St. Kitts and Nevis today,” Prime Minister Harris said.

The honourable prime minister told the gathering that all of the things the Team Unity Government has achieved to date, such as the refurbishment of the Mary Charles Hospital, the rehabilitation of the island main roads, the opening of an oncology unit at the JNF General Hospital and the construction of a second cruise pier, “were realized only because of your vote and I say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The Team Unity coalition is an amalgamation of three political parties: the People’s Action Movement, the People’s Labour Party, and the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement.

Speaking on the Tuesday February 16 edition of Leadership Matters, Deputy Prime Minister and Political Leader of the People’s Action Movement, the Honourable Shawn Richards said the Team Unity administration is one that serves all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, irrespective of their political affiliation.

The deputy prime minister added, “All of my Cabinet colleagues are steadfast in our vision and unswerving in our resolve to build a stronger, safer St. Kitts and Nevis. Six years after you first gave Team Unity an official mandate to move our nation forward, we are still, if not even more committed to the task you have entrusted to us.”

On June 05, 2020, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis gave the Team Unity administration an even greater mandate as the coalition recorded an even bigger victory at the polls by winning nine of the 11 contested seats.