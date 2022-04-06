Team Unity talks to continue next week

- Advertisement -

Press Release from the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 06, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – In an attempt to fashion the way forward for the governing Team Unity Administration in St. Kitts and Nevis, the three leaders of the parties comprising the union, engaged in dialogue this morning, (6th April, 2022), at the Cabinet Room, Government Headquarters, in Basseterre.

Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), Hon. Shawn Richards, and Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, who also serves as the Foreign Affairs Minister in the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and Leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), all participated and exchanged their views on the current state of the coalition and recommendations for the way forward.

The meeting was frank but quite cordial and has set the framework for further discussions which are to take place next week Thursday, April 14, 2022.