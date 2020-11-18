CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is grateful for the Republic of China (Taiwan’s) assistance in its efforts to prevent and control non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on the island, according to Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health.

Hon. Williams expressed that gratitude during a presentation at a recent sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly, when she said the Taiwanese government has again rendered technical expertise to Nevis.

“I want to place on record our profound thanks to the government of [the Republic of] China (Taiwan) which sent a technical person to assist us in dealing with our non-communicable diseases (NCDs),” said Mrs. Brandy-Williams.

“Three years ago, they had an initial project in which they looked at the chronic kidney disease, that’s the end stage of the NCDs. However, they have sent a new person, William Chen…He will be on another four-year stint.”

Mrs. Brandy-Williams explained that Mr. Chen will be in St. Kitts and Nevis working with the relevant stakeholders to look at early intervention on NCDs including diabetes (high blood sugar) and hypertension (high blood pressure).

“He will collaborate with stakeholders such as the Ministry of Education as they do the school meals; and will meet with persons from the antenatal organization and the [Nevis] Renal Society,” said Mrs. Brandy-Williams. “The stakeholders will be those persons who are in the business of looking at non communicable diseases, and persons preparing foods for our young people…they will meet with people who have already been diagnosed with these two nagging diseases, hypertension and diabetes.”

Since his recent installation, Chen has given a presentation at the Restore Inspire Secure and Empower (RISE) Program/Health Promotion Unit workshop in Nevis on November 11, which focused on Food and Nutrition and the COVID-19 environment.

He shared tips on how to prepare nutritious meals that are tasty but use less sugar and sodium (salt) with the participants. Chen explained that eating healthy does not have to be boring, but is about finding the right balance that works for each individual.

Chen has also held meetings with workers in the Ministry of Health on Nevis to outline his strategic plans with regard his overall agenda.