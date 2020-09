By Monique Washington

A Cole Hill teen has lost his life today (August 31) in what appears to be an accidental drowning at Gallows Bay in Nevis.

The Observer arrived on the scene after 3 p.m and witnessed the teen laying on the sand covered by a white sheet. Many people gathered around the scene to witness. The details of the drowning are currently not available at this time. More to this development will be provided as they come to hand.