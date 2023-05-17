Jamaica: Teenager Charged with Murder for Deadly Spanish Town Road Bus Attack

Forty-year-old Marsha Saunders, of Friendly Avenue, Central Village in St Catherine, was killed during the incident.

The teenager has been charged with murder, six counts of wounding with intent, shooting with intent, being in possession of a prohibited weapon, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony.

The Hunts Bay Police say about 3:30 p.m., the teen and another man, armed with handguns, boarded a bus along Spanish Town Road and opened gunfire, hitting Saunders and six other persons.