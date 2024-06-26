Temporary Concessions On Air-Cooling Devices

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The Federal Cabinet of Ministers has approved a temporary concession on air-cooling devices from July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024. During this period, no taxes will be charged on eligible air-cooling devices.

As climate change continues to cause unusually high temperatures, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration aims to provide relief. Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew highlighted the health risks posed by extreme heat, especially for the elderly and young children.

“High temperatures in our homes, schools, and workplaces are a serious health concern,” said Prime Minister Drew. “Staying cool and hydrated is crucial during these summer months, and we believe these concessions will help our people cope better.”

Details of the Temporary Tax Relief: From July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, the following air-cooling devices will be exempt from Import Duty, Value Added Tax (VAT), and Customs Service Charge:

Air conditioning units (including mobile) with a BTU strength of 24,000 or less. Fans (including ceiling, standing, wall-mounted, table, etc.). Evaporative coolers.

This tax relief applies to all commercial and non-commercial importers, allowing everyone to benefit from this initiative. Please note that this exemption does not apply to parts associated with these devices.

The Government encourages the purchase of energy-efficient air-cooling devices and advises unplugging them after use, where possible, to reduce energy consumption and avoid higher bills.

For a complete list of eligible air-cooling devices and any other inquiries, please contact the Customs and Excise Department at 1 (869) 466-7227 or visit their website at https://skncustoms.com for more details.