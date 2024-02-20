Temporary Road Closure In St. Lucia

- Advertisement -

Royal Saint Lucia Police Force wishes to inform the general public that The Immigration Department’s Passport Office, currently located at the Lamar Building, on Bridge Street, Castries will be relocated to the 2nd Floor, Cox Building located on Cadet Street, Castries.

The services offered at the Passport Office will continue, as we understand the significance of the services provided to you, and for this reason every possible measure will be implemented to ensure minimal service disruptions.

The relocation exercise is expected to occur during the weekend of the 16th to 18 February 2024. The last operational day of the department at its current location at Lamar Building is Friday, February 16, 2024.

The Immigration Department’s Passport Office will officially commence operations at the Cox building on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The Immigration Department apologizes for any inconveniences this relocation exercise may cause.