Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The Federal Cabinet of Ministers has approved a temporary tax relief on school supplies from July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024. During this period, no taxes will be charged on eligible school supplies.

Honourable Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew stated, “This initiative aims to support families and students by making essential school supplies more affordable. We are committed to investing in our children’s education and easing the financial burden on parents.”

From July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, exemptions from Import Duty, Value Added Tax (VAT), and Customs Service Charge (CSC) will be applied to a wide range of school supplies. This includes items such as the cloth for school uniforms, textbooks, and calculators.

This tax relief is available to all commercial and non-commercial importers, ensuring that everyone can benefit from this initiative.

For a complete list of eligible school supplies and any other inquiries, please contact the Customs and Excise Department at 1 (869) 466-7227 or visit their website at https://skncustoms.com for more details.