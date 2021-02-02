BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — After five segments of play in the first round of the St. Kitts National Domino Association (SKNDA) tournament currently taking place at the New Town Community Centre, Terminal Boyz Domino Club players remain unbeaten.

When the 12 teams taking part in the competition met on Sunday January 31, Terminal Boyz extended their winning streak by beating Newcomers II Domino Club 26-18 in a game in which Terminal Boyz’s Selwyn Anno and Vincent Bowry won six games and lost two.

Two highly exciting games of the evening saw Til Ah Marning Domino Club fight tooth and nail to overcome a hard-fighting Poor Man Pocket Domino Club 26-24, and Latecomers Domino Club coming through with a narrow 26-23 win over Newcomers I Domino Club.

In other games on Sunday evening, Masters Domino Club beat Spartans Fig Tree Domino Club 26-14, Los Fuertes del Domino beat Eagle Claws Domino Club 28-12, and Lodge Domino Club defeated King Balang Domino Club 28-10.

Points standing after five segments of play: Terminal Boyz 26 points; Poor Man Pocket 21; points; Masters 20 points; Newcomers I 16 points; Til Ah Marning 16 points; Latecomers 15 points; Lodge 15 points; Los Fuertes del Domino 11 points; Eagle Claws 5 points; Spartans Fig Tree 5 points; Newcomers II 5 points: and King Balang 0 points.

The competition, which has been sponsored by the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis – Platinum Sponsor, First Federal Credit Union, Best For Less Trading Ltd, The Craft House, and NAGICO Insurances, will continue on Thursday February 4 at the New Town Community Centre starting at 5:00 p.m. with the teams meeting in the sixth segment of play.