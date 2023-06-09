Texas to Block Rio Grande Crossing to Immigrants with Buoys Announces Governor Abbot.

- Advertisement -

By Editor-June 9th, 2023.

Such laws are considered controversial in the United States, where traditionally border security has been considered a responsibility of the Federal Government, not of the individual states that border foreign other countries such as Mexico and Canada.

David Donatti, an attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, said in a statement to HuffPost that the buoys will not address anything real.

“The chain of buoys along the Rio Grande is just the latest in a chain of gifts from the state to private contractors to fuel the governor’s manufactured crisis at the border,” he said. “The floating balls will not address the real and important reasons people are coming to the United States. The buoys are a blight on Texas’s moral

Sources: Texas Tribune, Huffington Post, https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-signs-sweeping-package-of-border-security-legislation