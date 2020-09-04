Brazil’s women’s national players will be paid the same as male players for representing their country, Brazil’s football association (CBF) has said.

All players will be granted the same daily and prize amounts for taking part in preparation periods and games.

CBF president Rogerio Caboclo says the measures were put in place in March.

“Since March of this year, CBF has made an equal value in terms of prizes and daily rates between men’s and women’s football,” he said.

“That is, the players earn the same thing as the players during the calls. What they receive by daily call, women also receive.”

The same arrangement has applied in England since January, with an FA spokesperson saying it pays women the same as men for representing their country, both for match fees and bonuses.

Caboclo says its arrangement also applies to performances at international tournaments such as the World Cup and Olympics.

“There is no more gender difference, as the CBF is treating men and women equally,” he said.

“What they will gain by conquering or by staging the Olympics next year will be the same as the men will have.”

Brazil’s women’s team have not played since March, when many competitions around the world were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve specifically seen the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) lead the charge for pay equity in American pro soccer only to be met with pushback that continues to this day.

But, Brazil’s women’s soccer team will officially receive the same pay as the country’s men’s soccer team, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) announced on Sept. 2. This also goes for national teams in England, the English Football Association (FA) announced.

Other countries working to do the same for their national teams include Australia, Norway, and New Zealand.

As for the US, there was an update to the gender-discrimination lawsuit filed last year by the USWNT against the US Soccer Federation (USSF) when, in May, a federal judge dismissed the unequal pay claims.

The judge did say that claims of discriminatory work conditions could move forward in court, but the players will have to wait until January of 2021 for a trial by jury, which had been originally scheduled for Sept. 15.

USWNT players are still seeking to appeal the dismissal of unequal pay claims, though that appeals process cannot happen until after the trial for discriminatory work conditions, ESPN reported.