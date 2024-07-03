The Annual Bahamas Independence Celebration’s Beat Retreat, Rawson Square Held

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsThe Annual Bahamas Independence Celebration’s Beat Retreat, Rawson Square Held By Observer News - July 2, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas - The annual Bahamas Independence Celebrations 'Beat Retreat' was enjoyed by the spectators downtown in Rawson Square, on Sunday, June 30, 2024 -- attended by Governor General Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder, Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe, parliamentarians and dignitaries. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – The annual Bahamas Independence Celebrations ‘Beat Retreat’ was enjoyed by the spectators downtown in Rawson Square, on Sunday, June 30, 2024 — attended by Governor General Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder, Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe, parliamentarians and dignitaries. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna) - Advertisement -