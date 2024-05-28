The Bahamas To Host The 46th Annual Conference Of The CCLEC

- Advertisement -

Nassau, The Bahamas – The Comptroller of Customs, Ralph Munroe said The Bahamas will host the 46th Annual Conference of the Caribbean Customs Law Enforcement Council (CCLEC), an event of paramount importance to the region’s security and economic well-being. This is the first time the country is hosting the conference.

“Scheduled to take place from Monday, May 27 – Friday, May 31 at the British Colonial Hotel, this conference will bring together customs officials, policymakers, industry experts and representatives from various regional and international organizations,” the Comptroller said at a press conference to announce the conference at Customs headquarters on Friday, May 24, 2024.

He explained that it promises to be a dynamic forum for sharing knowledge, best practices and innovative strategies to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead for customs administrations. The theme for the conference is ‘Transforming the Customs Landscape to Meet Changing Needs.’

The Comptroller noted that since its establishment in 1989, the CCLEC has been a cornerstone of cooperation and coordination among customs administration throughout the Caribbean. The mission of the CCLEC, which has 38 member countries and territories, is to enhance and enforce customs laws, facilitate legitimate trade and ensure the safety and prosperity of member states.

The Comptroller said over the course of the conference, participants will engage in a series of panel discussions, workshops and presentations covering a wide range of topics. These will include the latest advancements in customs technologies, strategies to combat smuggling and fraud and measures to enhance border security while facilitating legitimate trade.

“By fostering a collaborative environment, we aim to equip our customs administrations with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of international trade.”

He explained that in addition to facilitating training initiatives, the CCLEC plays a crucial role in intelligence sharing and joint operations. “By facilitating the exchange of information and coordinating efforts across borders, we strengthen our collective ability to detect and intercept illegal activities.”

The Comptroller added that this collaborative approach has led to numerous successful operations, resulting in significant seizures of contraband and the disruption of criminal networks.

He said the CCLEC is committed to strengthening partnerships with regional and international organizations, and the conference will feature representatives from the World Customs Organization, INTERPOL, IMPACS and other stakeholders.

The Comptroller said as the future approaches, the theme of innovation will be central in discussions. Embracing new technologies such as advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain, we aim to enhance our capabilities and remain ahead of evolving threats.”

He said, “By leveraging these innovations, we can streamline customs processes, reduce trade barriers and create a more secure and prosperous Caribbean region.”