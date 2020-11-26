BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — To continue to encourage loyalty and long-term business, the Cable St. Kitts has taken the initiative to reward customers with a free Platinum Loyalty Card.

The announcement was made on November 26 at a media launch at CUNA Caribbean Conference Centre, by The Cable’s Chief Executive Officer, Patricia Walters.

“When we coined the mantra ‘More where it matters’ a few years ago, no one probably thought that part of that more would have included a loyalty card for our customers,” said Mrs. Patricia Walters. “Today, we are launching a loyalty card. So, a platinum loyalty is a platinum loyalty card and we are here to do just that for all of our residential customers.

“We had a dream and we still have this dream that we could actively support our nation on the journey of digital transformation,” she said. “We know as a local telecommunications company we can add, and we can make that dream come to fruition. This launch today is another step on that journey.”

Mrs. Walters said loyalty is extremely valued at The Cable.

“Loyalty is all those customers that continue to stay with us through thick and thin,” said Mrs. Walters. “Loyalty is all of the customers that stayed with us when we were born the same day as Independence in St. Kitts and Nevis. Loyalty is thousands of customers who, over the years, have paid their bill every month without failure. That is loyalty.”

Attorney-General, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., hailed the move as a bold and innovative step and thanked the team for a job well done.

“We just want to say thank you to the chairman and the board, the CEO and her management team at The Cable,” said Hon. Byron, “for what they have done and what they continue to do to excite us here in St. Kitts and Nevis and give us the tools as we move forward to our digital society.”

Residential customers of The Cable who are in good standing will receive the first pre-approved complimentary Platinum Loyalty card. They can apply for a card for their friends and family. The card can be topped up with a value which can be used to make payments wherever MasterCard is accepted.

The Cable’s Platinum Loyalty card was developed in partnership with the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank. Customers will be allowed to reload the card at the bank or withdraw cash from the bank’s ATMs at no cost.

To apply for the card interested customers can visit the office on Cayon Street, Basseterre. They can also visit www.thecable.net, send an email to

platinumloyalty@thecable.biz

or call the office at 1-869-465-2588 to apply.