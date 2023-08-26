The Celebratory Kiss That Shocked The World: Now Spanish Soccer Chief Suspended By FIFA, Says He Will Sue Player For Lies.

- Advertisement -

The Spanish FA President, Luis Rubiales, has been ‘provisionally’ suspended by FIFA after he threatened to sue footballer Jenni Hermoso amid extraordinary allegations about World Cup kiss ‘lies’.

In an extraordinary statement released today, the crisis-ridden football organisation has confirmed that Rubiales is now barred from all ‘football-related activities at national and international level’ for 90 days.

Rubiales has also been banned from making any contact with Hermoso and ‘her close environment’, with ‘no further information’ to be revealed until a final decision has been made.

‘FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all persons and therefore condemns with the utmost vigor any behavior to the contrary,’ the association added.

Hermoso, 33, said through the Spanish players’ union FUTPRO that she ‘felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act‘ after Rubiales kissed her following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday.

Hermoso has released a lengthy statement on social media, in which she says that at no time did she want the kiss, that she didn’t like it, and that ever since she has been pressured by various sources to say things that were not true to as to relieve pressure on the Spanish FA. “Simply put, I was not respected.”

Rubiales had claimed he asked permission to kiss Hermoso, who was said to have responded to say he could give her ‘a little peck’.

FIFA have opened an investigation into Rubiales’ conduct. As well as the kiss, the Spanish FA chief appeared to grab his crotch while near to the Queen of Spain and her under-age daughter.

Rubiales is a vice-president of UEFA, a position that commands a £214,000-per-year salary. He remains in the role and could keep it even if he is forced out as head of the Spanish FA.

UEFA have so far refused to comment on the actions of Rubiales.

Sources: Daily Mail, BBC, El Periodico Espanol.