The Citizenship Of Saint Lucia Act Is Amended

St. Lucia

– Second and third-generation Saint Lucian descendants born overseas now have a clear path to acquiring Saint Lucian citizenship!

Government lawmakers, on June 26, 2024, voted in Parliament to amend the Citizenship of Saint Lucia Act to pave the way for descendants of Saint Lucian parentage to become naturalized Saint Lucian citizens.

When the amendment of the Citizenship of Saint Lucia Act takes effect, a person born outside Saint Lucia becomes a citizen at the date of his or her birth if, at that date, his or her father, mother, grandfather or grandmother is a citizen by birth.

That means the children and grandchildren of Saint Lucians who migrated and started families in foreign countries now have the opportunity to inherit their birthright – Saint Lucian citizenship.

The historic amendment to the Citizenship of Saint Lucia Act will make Saint Lucian descendants born overseas eligible to represent our country nationally and create new avenues for second and third-generation Saint Lucians to contribute to the development of Saint Lucia.

Tens of thousands of Saint Lucian descendants living in diaspora communities around the world will benefit from the amended Citizenship of Saint Lucia Act.