The country needs clarity

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The political situation has become increasingly unsettled. The country has remained in campaign mode for far too long, while citizens are still unsure whether elections are imminent or when a firm timetable will be announced. This prolonged uncertainty is affecting public confidence and distracting attention from the urgent work of governing.

The Government must therefore speak plainly. If elections are approaching, the public deserves a clear and lawful timetable. If they are not, citizens should be told what priorities will guide the administration in the months ahead. Ambiguity may offer short-term political convenience, but it is no substitute for stable leadership.

The Prime Minister’s announcement that he has fully recovered and is ready to return to work should ordinarily be welcome news. Yet some members of the public remain concerned about whether such a recovery could have occurred in so short a period. Those questions should not become a source of rumor or partisan attack. They should be met with appropriate transparency, while respecting the Prime Minister’s right to medical privacy.

There is also the troubling question of the reported incidents at J. N. France General Hospital. Public institutions, especially the nation’s principal hospital, must be places of safety, competence and trust. The relevant authorities should promptly establish the facts, explain what occurred, and identify any corrective action required. Accountability must replace speculation.

These uncertainties are connected by a common problem: a shortage of clear, credible information. In that vacuum, anxiety grows, rumors flourish, and political divisions deepen. Government officials, opposition leaders and public institutions all have a duty to communicate responsibly and avoid language that inflames an already tense atmosphere.

The country needs to settle down and return its attention to the everyday concerns of its people: healthcare, employment, public safety, education and the cost of living. That will require more than reassuring words. It will require timely facts, visible accountability, and a commitment to governing in the national interest.

Citizens can withstand difficult news. What they should not be asked to endure is endless uncertainty. The time has come for clarity, calm and responsible leadership.