Members of the Freeman family preparing to unveil the name of the first multipurpose centre in Gingerland during the official opening and naming ceremony at Market Shop in Gingerland



Colin Freeman, the son of David Freeman, claims the naming of new multi-purpose facility in his father’s honour as the “perfect name.” The David Freeman Centre of Excellence in the St. George’s Parish, Nevis was officially opened November 28.

Freeman told the Department of Information on Nevis that the family was thrilled by the honour bestowed on their father as the

“We think it is a perfect name for that beautiful edifice, considering the purpose for which it was built. We have to say thank you for bestowing such a great honour on David Freeman though it may be posthumous because he really put his all into the preservation of culture in Nevis.”

He thanked the Nevis Island Administration for honouring their father’s legacy.

“The Freeman family would like to convey our heartfelt thank you to the Nevis Island Administration for naming the newly built multipurpose centre at Market Shop, Gingerland after our patriarch David Freeman.

Minister of Social Development and Culture in the Nevis Island Administration Eric Evelyn, expressed his satisfaction with the opening of this new facility.

“I am exceedingly pleased and my heart is full with the way things unfolded at the grand opening of the David Freeman Centre of Excellence. I think it was an exceptional evening of immense talent that brought out the best of Gingerland.

He said the the Nevis Island Administration must be highly commended for the investment that has been made in the people of Nevis.

“It was a very proud moment for Gingerland and the whole of Nevis, and I am delighted that I was a part of the journey and a part of the historic event. I was very pleased with the support from members of the general public, and persons are happy that the facility was named after the late David Freeman.”

Photo caption: Members of the Freeman family preparing to unveil the name of the first multipurpose centre in Gingerland during the official opening and naming ceremony at Market Shop in Gingerland on November 28, 2019