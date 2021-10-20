As of the end of last Wednesday, there were 21 Covid-19-related deaths in St. Kitts and Nevis. Most if not all could have been avoided.

Some among the dead claimed to be anti-vaccination. Some were passive and were listening to others – others who are not doctors or scientists. Many refused to take the vaccine, saying that Covid would not affect them.

Covid deaths in the Federation cover all ages. Will the next death be you, a family member or a friend? It doesn’t have to be that way. Most Covid-19 deaths are now preventable.

At least 90,000 COVID-19 deaths in the US, among unvaccinated adults, since June, could have been prevented with vaccines that were widely available, a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) analysis released Wednesday found.

Most of the preventable fatalities — about 49,000 — occurred last month, as the highly transmissible Delta variant took its toll on the U.S., and sparked a surge in cases.

To determine whether a death was preventable, researchers started with all unvaccinated deaths since June — about six weeks after all adults in the U.S. became eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, or enough time for full immunity to set in after a two-dose vaccine.

Researchers then used results from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study, that the vaccine was 91 percent effective against deaths, to estimate how many unvaccinated fatalities were preventable.

According to a report from The Hill, September was a brutal month for COVID-19 deaths in the US, as an average of 1,899 people died due to the virus every day, making it the second-leading cause of death that month behind heart disease, which caused about 2,000 deaths per day.