The Ever Present Danger of Being a Mexican Journalist

Tijuana, Mexico (CNN)- We had to apologize for being late. The traffic was horrible, we explained.

It was only after nearly an hour of crawling through near standstill traffic on a Tijuana, Mexico, highway that we saw the crash that caused the rush-hour snarl.

Two vehicles, a pickup truck and an old four-door sedan were piled up at a busy intersection. The entire passenger side window of the truck was conspicuously blown out.

“Oh that one?” said Jesus Aguilar, a Tijuana journalist covering crime who we are late to meet. “Yeah, that was like murder scene number five today. It’s going to be a busy night.”

The driver of the truck had been shot through the passenger side window at the intersection and crashed into the sedan as a result.

Stumbling upon a murder scene is not uncommon in Tijuana. In a country plagued by homicide, the city stands out. There have been more than 800 homicides registered so far this year alone, according to city officials — and that’s only counting the documented killings. Experts say the true number of homicides is higher.

The state of Baja California, where Tijuana is located, is also notorious for disappearances. If the past is any indication, many of those people will never be found — and are likely dead.

Crime reporters, like Aguilar, are sure to always be busy. But they are also at extreme risk of becoming a victim of the same crimes they are covering.

This year, 11 journalists in Mexico have been killed, according to the human rights group Article 19.

The overnight shift

Freelance crime journalist Arturo Rosales — who agreed to let CNN accompany him on one of his overnight shifts last week — is aware of that reality every night.

We meet in an empty park near the city’s infamous red-light district, where Rosales pulls up in a taxi that he owns.

“If I have downtime between crime scenes, I give people rides,” he said. “This job doesn’t pay much.”

Rosales’ job depends entirely on what he hears on a tiny radio he keeps propped on the car’s console. Its tuned to the police and first responders’ frequencies. We’re with him for about five minutes before a call comes in about a body found in a truck near a highway.

“We go to very dangerous neighborhoods to document these things,” said Rosales, as we speed toward the scene. “I get scared sometimes,” he said.

Many of the murders in Tijuana involve organized crime fueled by cartels and gangs that have dominated life across many parts of Mexico for generations.