“The problem of vaccine nationalism could be stated simply: Let’s say the United States should get the vaccine before anyone else in any other country gets any — so that would be vaccine nationalism in its full colors,” explained Mark L. Rosenberg, president emeritus of the international nonprofit Task Force for Global Health.

To avoid such a scenario, the World Health Organization and other international organizations have set up a system to accelerate and equitably distribute vaccines, the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility, which seeks to entice rich countries to sign on by reducing their own risk that they’re betting on the wrong vaccine candidates.

But this idea has been put together on the fly, and it’s unclear how many rich countries will join.

Money and national interest may win out. The United States and Europe are placing advance orders for hundreds of millions of doses of successful vaccines, potentially leaving little for poorer parts of the world. “I’m very concerned,” says John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

For a strart, it’s a bit hard to square with the Trump administration’s “America First” agenda. Trump often complains that the world is taking advantage of the US; he has eschewed global cooperation, including withdrawing the US from the WHO, and, according to some reports, has tried to negotiate exclusive access to vaccine doses for the United States.

The United States has not been direct on whether it will share its vaccine with the rest of the world. Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes for Health, has indicated that would be the case. “We have a great deal of responsibility,” he told the AFP in May. “We, as the richest nation in the world, need not to just take care of ourselves. That would be a terrible outcome.”

Once there is an effective coronavirus vaccine, or even a few different ones, it will be an unprecedented undertaking to distribute and administer the vaccine around the world. And even if the US and China want to provide doses to the rest of the world, the animosity between the two countries also reduces the likelihood of any real cooperation to achieve this.

What is the current state of play and who are the leaders?

Researchers around the world are racing to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, with more than 170 candidate vaccines now tracked by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Vaccines normally require years of testing and additional time to produce at scale, but scientists are hoping to develop a coronavirus vaccine within 12 to 18 months.

Here’s a quick look at some of the frontrunners in the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19, including where the vaccines are being developed, where they are with testing them and when scientists think they might be ready for widespread distribution, if known.

Oxford University/AstraZeneca (UK): Currently testing its vaccine on 100,000 human volunteers in at least three countries. Lead researcher Dr. Sarah Gilbert has said they’re aiming for a fall 2020 release.

Moderna (US): An apparent scuffle with government regulators delayed large-scale human testing, but Moderna’s CEO has told Barron’s he still expects the company will know by Thanksgiving if the vaccine is safe and effective and should be able to distribute it in early 2021 if it is.

Pfizer (US): Although its four COVID-19 vaccine candidates are still in early-stage human trials, two of them have been fast-tracked by the FDA. Pfizer’s chief business officer told the US Congress the company may be ready to apply for FDA approval by October.

SinoVac (China): Currently testing its vaccine on about 10,000 human volunteers in China and about 9,000 in Brazil and is set to begin testing on about 1,900 test subjects in Indonesia soon. CEO of BioPharma, SinoVac’s Indonesian partner, has said he expects the vaccine to be ready by early 2021.

SinoPharm (China): Currently testing about 15,000 volunteers in the Middle East in a trial the state-owned company expects to last three to six months. SinoPharm recently built a second facility to manufacture the vaccine, doubling its capacity to about 200 million doses per year.

CanSino Biologics (China): Set to begin large-scale human trials this summer, CanSino’s vaccine has already been approved for the Chinese military.

And then Russia has another two vaccines in the works, one of which is already being rolled out for volunteer health care workers and teachers to participate in trials, and Cuba says it has one too.

Speaking in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a call to avoid “vaccine nationalism” by joining the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility – a pact aimed at ensuring access to such drugs around the world Tedros said he sent a letter to the WHO’s 194 member states, urging participation.

“Nationalism exacerbated the pandemic and contributed to the total failure of the global supply chain,” he said, noting that hoarding by some countries led to shortages of protective gear in the early days of the pandemic.

He said that the world’s interconnectedness means that “a vaccine developed in one country may need to be filled in vials with stoppers that are produced in another, using materials for the high-grade glass that is only available from yet another country.”

“Sharing finite supplies strategically and globally is actually in each country’s national interest,” Tedros said.