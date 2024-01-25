The Government Of Saint Lucia Pays Tribute To Sir Leton Thomas

- Advertisement -

The Government of Saint Lucia extends its deepest condolences to the family of one of our most illustrious sons, the late Sir Leton Thomas.

Sir Leton was the original composer of the National Anthem of Saint Lucia. His musical notes on the National Anthem convey the significance of the momentous achievement of attaining Independence. Sir Leton’s indelible contribution to the National Anthem has helped to shape our national identity and has given our sons and daughters a sense of unshakeable pride.

Sir Leton Thomas was the first principal of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College and served as Saint Lucia’s representative on the UNESCO Executive Board for the period 1997-1999. Sir Leton was a government Senator and Minister for the Public Service and Public Service Reform in the Office of the Prime Minister.

His dedicated service to country has left a permanent impression on Saint Lucia’s cultural and educational landscape. The Government of Saint Lucia pays tribute to Sir Leton’s legacy, which will live on in our country’s history for all time.