The Government Of St. Kitts And Nevis Progress Towards A Digital St. Kitts: Building A Robust Digital Services Network

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Following the launch of the St. Kitts and Nevis Internet

Exchange Point (SKNIX) in September 2023, the Department of Technology hosted a series of collaborative workshops with ArkiTechs Inc, IT consultants, and MCNET Solution at the National ICT Centre, C.A Paul Industrial Site from 17 June to 27 June 2024.

The team from ArkiTechs led by Mr. Stephen Lee conducted significant sessions with core IT

stakeholders from various ministerial departments, including Accountant General’s Department, Ministry of National Security, and the Royal St. Christopher & Nevis Police Force.

From left to right Mr. Steve Spence, ArkiTech; Mr. Brent McIntosh,MCNET Solutions; Mr. Dion Codrington-ArkiTechs; Mr. Stephen Lee-ArkiTechsSignificant strides have been made in shaping the Digital Services Network (DSN) for the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis (GoSKN). These sessions were instrumental in gathering critical information and designing a robust and secure digital infrastructure that will serve the nation for years to come.

The workshops successfully mapped out the current GoSKN site connections, providing a

comprehensive understanding of the existing digital landscape. This foundational step is crucial for the effective design and implementation of the DSN. Collaboration was a key theme, with the Department of Technology, Accountant General’s Department, Ministry of National Security, and the Royal St. Christopher & Nevis Police Force, and Security services working together to chart the path forward for the DSN architecture. This joint effort ensures that all stakeholders are aligned and that the DSN will meet the needs of all government departments.

A detailed map for DSN hub connectivity was established, outlining the initial number of hubs and sites required for secure and effective functionality. This map is a critical component in ensuring that the DSN is both scalable and resilient. The new DSN architecture has provided clarity on the correct process flow leading to a go live. This clarity is essential for a smooth transition and successful implementation of the DSN.

There was a clear understanding of the path forward, with a strong emphasis on employing best practices across all departments. Ensuring that each department takes ownership of their role in the DSN is vital for the network’s overall success.

MCNET Solutions has completed configurations on the SKNIX ICT Infrastructure that has

enabled the advancement of the SKNIX, which now supports IPv6. So far, the IPv6 adoption went from 0 to 1.3% since the deployment of the SKNIX, which is a significant milestone. Packet Clearing House (PCH) has peered at the SKNIX which enables peering with local service provider.

The Department of Technology is preparing for its next phase of the Digital Services Network.

The DSN aims to revamp the current Government Wide Area Network(GWAN) structure into a fully shared and departmental-controlled network. St. Kitts and Nevis is striving to become a digital economy. The DSN will be the cornerstone of this transformation to support the increase in the delivery of government digital services.

These workshops have laid a strong foundation for the first phase of the Digital Services Network, highlighting the progressive steps being made towards the development of the national critical infrastructure, building resilience and digital independence. In keeping with the digital transformation this project will enhance the government wide area network with increased internet connectivity and network security at its core. There will be further sessions soon as the project will transition to the next phase for the integration of the Digital Services Network as one of the foundational pillars for the advancement of the digital transformation agenda.