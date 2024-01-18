The Governor General Hosted Cabinet Ministers To The Annual Luncheon At Government House

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsThe Governor General Hosted Cabinet Ministers To The Annual Luncheon At Government House By Observer News - January 17, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp ASSAU, The Bahamas -- Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt hosted Cabinet Ministers to the Annual Luncheon at Government House, Mt. Fitzwilliam, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Pictured sitting from left: Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis, Senator the Hon. Ryan Pinder, Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, Her Excellency Cynthia Pratt, Deputy Prime Minister the Hon. Chester Cooper, Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, and Dr. the Hon. Michael Darville. Standing from left: Hon. Jomo Campbell, Hon. Wayne Munroe, Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Hon. Keith Bell, Hon. Vaughn Miller, Hon. Myles LaRoda, Hon. Zane Lightbourne, Hon. Ginger Moxey, Hon. Lisa Rahming, Hon. Clay Sweeting, and Hon. Leon Lundy. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt hosted Cabinet Ministers to the Annual Luncheon at Government House, Mt. Fitzwilliam, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.Pictured sitting from left: Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis, Senator the Hon. Ryan Pinder, Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, Her Excellency Cynthia Pratt, Deputy Prime Minister the Hon. Chester Cooper, Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, and Dr. the Hon. Michael Darville. Standing from left: Hon. Jomo Campbell, Hon. Wayne Munroe, Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Hon. Keith Bell, Hon. Vaughn Miller, Hon. Myles LaRoda, Hon. Zane Lightbourne, Hon. Ginger Moxey, Hon. Lisa Rahming, Hon. Clay Sweeting, and Hon. Leon Lundy. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement -