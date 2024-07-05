The Governor General received the new US Embassy Charge d’Affaires a.i., Kimberly Furnish in a courtesy call

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsThe Governor General received the new US Embassy Charge d’Affaires a.i., Kimberly Furnish in a courtesy call By Observer News - July 4, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp NASSAU, The Bahamas -- The Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt received Ms. Kimberly Furnish, Chargé d'Affaires ad Interim, Embassy of the United States of America, in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Pictured from left: Ms. Kimberly Furnish, Chargé d'Affaires ad Interim, US Embassy; Dame Cynthia Pratt, Governor General; and Ms. Erika Lewis, Political and Economic Section Chief, US Embassy. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement - NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt received Ms. Kimberly Furnish, Chargé d’Affaires ad Interim, Embassy of the United States of America, in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Pictured from left: Ms. Kimberly Furnish, Chargé d’Affaires ad Interim, US Embassy; Dame Cynthia Pratt, Governor General; and Ms. Erika Lewis, Political and Economic Section Chief, US Embassy. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement -