The Governor General Sings Happy Birthday To Centenarian Murial Sears By Observer News - December 9, 2023 NASSAU, The Bahamas — Her Excellency the Most Honourable Cynthia A. Pratt, Governor General, visited centenarian Mrs. Murial A. Sears who celebrated her birthday today at her home where the Governor General wished her, and sang, happy birthday. She also presented Mrs. Sears with an arrangement of flowers, letter from King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla, and a letter from the Office of the Governor General on Thursday, December 7, 2023.