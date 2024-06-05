The Governor General welcomes A.F. Adderley Class of ’79 members in a courtesy call

NASSAU, The Bahamas -- Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt (fourth right) received the A.F. Adderley Class of '79 in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General on Friday, May 24, 2024. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)
Nassau, The Bahamas – Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt (fourth right) received the A.F. Adderley Class of '79 in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General on Friday, May 24, 2024. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)
