The Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Initiative Centers Around The Agro Economical Systems Analysis (AESA) Of A Cabbage Plot

In partnership with WUSC Caribbean, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) conducted the second session of a comprehensive four-part series in Region 4, targeting the challenge posed by the diamondback moth in cabbage cultivation.

The interactive session centered around an Agro Economical Systems Analysis (AESA) of a cabbage plot, involving farmers in hands-on activities. The participants actively collected on-field data, collaborated on the preparation of field maps, and shared their findings through presentations.

Moreover, the event featured informative sessions led by technicians from the engineering unit, emphasizing the critical aspects of land preparation, irrigation, and drainage techniques.

The Integrated Pest Management (IPM) initiative presents a unique opportunity to bolster the productivity and resilience of agricultural producers in Saint Lucia, specifically women and youth. The initiative helps improve farmers’ pest and disease management skills leading to higher yields and improved crop quality. It will also foster a shift towards environmentally friendly pest and disease control methods, thus contributing to the sustainability and resilience of Saint Lucia’s agricultural sector.

Ultimately, this initiative encapsulates a holistic approach to sustainable development, combining productivity enhancement, sustainable pest and disease management, climate resilience, and empowerment.