A prisoner on remand accused of terrorism offences escaped from London’s Wandsworth Prison two days ago after strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck while he was working in a kitchen. No one knows what kind of strapping he used, or indeed why he was working in the kitchen.

Mr. Khalife, a British-born soldier in the British army, was also in a rather unusual position of being a remand prisoner awaiting trial for very serious offences – yet also, as former prison governor John Podmore told BBC News, holding a “plum job” in a prison kitchen.

WANTED Daniel Khalife, 21, for terrorism offences. Last seen in the kitchen at Wandsworth Prison, London, England.

Kitchen jobs are desirable in prison as they often give inmates an opportunity to obtain extra rations.