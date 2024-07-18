The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs pays Tribute to the late Dr. Martin Didier

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia – The Minister of Health- Honourable Moses Jn. Baptiste, the senior management and all officers from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs convey sincere condolences to the family, colleagues, friends and the full medical fraternity on the passing of Dr. Martin Didier, SLC,C.B. E., MBBS, DM, FACP, FESC, FRCP (Edin.).

Dr. Martin Didier was well known for his humble, caring and patient bedside manner to the patients that he cared for. He has contributed towards the development of most of the physicians that he trained and mentored both locally and overseas. His contribution towards the health system in Saint Lucia is immeasurable.

Dr. Didier commenced his medical career in Saint Lucia as a District Medical Officer in 1981. After specialization at University Hospital in Kingston Jamaica, he began working as a Consultant Physician in Internal Medicine at Victoria Hospital in September, 1990. At the Victoria Hospital, Dr. Martin Didier held many senior positions including Medical Director of the Renal Unit and Head of the Department of Medicine. In 1997 Dr. Didier assumed the position of Consultant Physician at the Tapion Hospital, which he held until his passing. He also served as the Medical Director of Island Dialysis at Tapion Hospital from 1999 to 2004.

Dr. Didier held a wide range of memberships and professional associations, formed part of many health related boards, numerous publications, contributions to medical guidelines, national and international medical education presentations, research articles and participated in a wide range of community activities.