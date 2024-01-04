The Ministry of Tourism Investments and Aviation has secured a three year partnership with the world famous Dallas Cowboys

By
Observer News
-
The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has secured a three-year partnership with the world-famous Dallas Cowboys to promote The Bahamas in one of its biggest markets in the United States.
