The Ministry of Tourism Investments and Aviation has secured a three year partnership with the world famous Dallas Cowboys By Observer News - January 3, 2024

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has secured a three-year partnership with the world-famous Dallas Cowboys to promote The Bahamas in one of its biggest markets in the United States.