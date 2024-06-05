The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Joins the MyGateway Platform

- Advertisement -

Nassau, Bahamas – Minister of Youths, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg said after much anticipation and the need for innovation, the Ministry is now officially joining the MyGateway platform and taking the Ministry digital.

“This for us is a significant step forward in our nation’s digital advancement, allowing us to extend our reach and serve every citizen with just the click of a button,” Minister Bowleg said at the Ministry’s MyGateway Services Launch at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium on Monday, June 3, 2024.

He said, “Our goal is clear: we want to position ourselves as a Ministry that works for all.”

MyGateway is the centralized, secure way to request and pay for a range of online services from the Government of The Bahamas.

The Minister explained that by leveraging the power of MyGateway, the Ministry aims to make all of its applications accessible, serving as a gateway to opportunity for everyone in the country.

“This platform will enable us to bring our various programs from all three departments be it Youth, Sports & Culture directly to the people, ensuring that everyone has equal access to the resources and opportunities we provide.”

He said in just the first week since launching its applications on MyGateway, the Ministry has received over 200 applications. “This immediate and enthusiastic response is a testament to the real progress we are making for our people. And it is a clear indication that this digital transformation is meeting a vital need and making a tangible impact.”

Also in attendance at the launch were Minister of Economic Affairs Sen. the Hon. Michael Halkitis and the Inter-American Development Bank Country Representative, Daniela Carrera Marquis.