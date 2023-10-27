The National Printing Corporation In St. Lucia Will Be Temporarily Closed For Relocation Exercise

- Advertisement -

The National Printing Corporation (NPC) from will be temporarily closed today, Friday, Oct. 27, to undertake a relocation exercise.

To minimize disruptions and ensure business continuity, forms printed by the NPC will be available for purchase and/or collection at the General Post Office on Bridge Street, Castries from Monday, Oct. 30.

The following forms will also be available for purchase at the General Post Office:

Passport Application Form

Form 61 [Customs declaration]

Firearm Application Form

Please direct all inquiries to Mr. Gaius Anius, Assistant Manager at the NPC. Mr. Anius can be reached at 1-758-485-4114 between the hours of 8 a.m – 4:30 PM Mondays – Fridays.