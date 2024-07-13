The New Chinese Ambassador Presents Letters Of Credence To The Governor General

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsThe New Chinese Ambassador Presents Letters Of Credence To The Governor General By Observer News - July 13, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas - Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt accepted Letters of Credence from Her Excellency Yan Jiarong as Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, July 9, 2024 at the Office of the Governor General. In attendance were Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese Embassy, and Office of the Governor General officials. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt accepted Letters of Credence from Her Excellency Yan Jiarong as Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, July 9, 2024 at the Office of the Governor General. In attendance were Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese Embassy, and Office of the Governor General officials. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna) - Advertisement -