The Old-Fashioned Billionaire, 92, And The Bride To Be.

- Advertisement -

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, 92, is engaged to 67-year-old Elena Zhukova, his team has confirmed. The now retired former chairman of Fox News and many newspapers worldwide has been dating the Russian molecular biologist since last April.

This is Mr Murdoch’s sixth engagement, with plans for a June wedding at Moraga, his California vineyard and estate. The wedding comes less than a year after his brief engagement to conservative radio host Ann Lesley Smith, according to BBC.

Elena Zhukova is a retired molecular biologist, specialising in diabetes research. Her contributions in this field include work conducted at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Originally from Moscow, Elena Zhukova moved to the United States in 1991, during the final years of the Soviet Union.

Ms Zhukova met Rupert Murdoch during a family gathering organised by his third former wife, Wendi Deng. Wendi Deng and Mr Murdoch were married for 14 years until their divorce in 2013.

Elena Zhukova was previously married twice, once to Russian oil billionaire, Alexander Zhukov.

Her 42-year-old daughter, Dasha Zhukova, is a Russian-American art collector and philanthropist who was previously married to Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch and former owner of the Premier League football club Chelsea.

Elena Zhukova describes her family background as part of the “usual, normal Moscow intelligentsia,” highlighting her roots and connection to the cultural and intellectual milieu of Moscow.

Rupert Murdoch divorced his fourth wife, supermodel Jerry Hall, in 2022. His past wives include Wendi Deng, Anna Murdoch Mann, and Patricia Booker, and he has a total of six children.

Having retired from his chief role at News Corp last year, Mr Murdoch handed over the reins to his son Lachlan.

Despite his health concerns, the future of News Corp seems stable, governed by a family trust with Mr Murdoch and his four eldest children holding shares. Mr Murdoch is set to celebrate his 93rd birthday on March 11.

Source: NDTV.