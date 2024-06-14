The Pierre-led Administration announces Saint Lucia’s first-ever CIP-funded Housing Projects

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia – For too many Saint Lucians, homeownership is just too cost-prohibitive. The Hon. Philip J. Pierre-led Administration is taking action to break down barriers to homeownership to give ordinary families a real opportunity to become first-time homeowners.

For the first time, the government will utilize revenue from the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) to build affordable homes to help families transition from tenant to landlord. In his Budget address, the Prime Minister announced that the government will break ground on a historic affordable housing development project.

Approval has been granted to a developer to construct a 64-unit housing development in Rock Hall, Castries. The government is finalizing the terms of a second housing project earmarked for construction in Belvedere, Canaries.

Under Prime Minister Pierre’s leadership, CIP revenue will close the housing gap and make the dream of homeownership a reality for many Saint Lucians.

The Pierre-led Administration is Putting People First and will soon put Saint Lucians in new homes through the CIP.