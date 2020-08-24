The British Virgin Islands has named a new Director of Tourism, The St. Kitts and Nevis Observer has learned. The board of directors of the BVI Tourist Board have appointed Clive McCoy to the position, effective immediately.

“Based on his qualifications and leadership and business development experience in the tourism industry, Mr. McCoy brings a unique perspective to this role of providing strategic leadership in the development and implementation of strategies and programmes that promote the BVI. The Board looks forward to him providing his expertise and experience to help the BVI’s tourism industry realize its fullest potential,” said Kenisha Sprauve, Chairman of the Board.

McCoy had been serving as the British Virgin Islands’ Film Commissioner and Tourism Liaison Officer, so he has been promoted within that department.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve my Territory with tremendous focus and energy in this important position and recognizing the immense potential and possibilities of our tourism industry,” McCoy said in a statement.

He succeeds longtime Director of Tourism Sharon Flax-Brutus in the role. Flax-Brutus had many achievements in the role, perhaps the most significant of which was negotiating with AirBnb that the app would pay accomodation taxes direct to the BVI goverment.

Flax-Brutus submitted her resignation letter on May 15th, with notice that she would continue to serve until November 15th, but the resignation which was accepted by the Board of Directors, who thanked her for her service to the BVI Tourist Board, then decided on May 20th to let her go immediately.

On July 20th Virgin Gorda Villa Rentals and Leverick Bay Resort and Marina announced that Flax-Brutus had been hired as their new Director of Operations. No doubt she will continue to work closely with her successor at the BVI Tourist Board.