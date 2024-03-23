The Right Honorable Dr. Denzil Douglas Marks 35 Years Of Public Service With Launch Of Book, “Making A Difference”

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In an evening filled with reflection, admiration, and forward-looking aspirations, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, the esteemed Member of Parliament for St. Christopher Six, celebrated 35 remarkable years of service with the launch of his book, “Making A Difference.” The event, which took place at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, drew a distinguished crowd, marking a significant milestone in the illustrious career of Dr. Douglas.

“Making A Difference” is described as more than just a book. It is a testament to the impactful leadership and profound dedication of Dr. Douglas, who served as the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis from 1995 to 2015. This book focuses on the period 2004 to 2015. The collection of speeches presented in this volume captures the essence of a transformative period in the nation’s history, offering insights and reflections from Dr. Douglas’s third and fourth terms in office. The first two terms were covered in his first book “Coming of Age” published in 2009.

The launch of “Making a Difference” was graced by the presence of Her Excellency the Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd, members of the Federal Cabinet and former ministers of government, distinguished members of the diplomatic and consular corps, as well as students from schools across St. Kitts and Nevis and constituents from St. Christopher Six. Their attendance underscored the wide-reaching influence and respect Dr. Douglas commands across political, educational, and social spheres.

Highlighting the event was a keynote address by Dr. Kenny Anthony, former Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, whose words illuminated the shared values and challenges of leadership in the Caribbean context. Dr. Anthony’s reflections on the contributions of Dr. Douglas to regional dialogue and cooperation added a poignant touch to the evening’s proceedings.

According to Dr. Anthony, the launch of “Making A Difference” is not only a milestone in Dr. Douglas’s career but also a beacon of inspiration for current and future generations. It underscores the power of visionary leadership and the indelible impact of serving with integrity, passion, and commitment to the betterment of society.

Several invited guests received copies of the book, and each secondary and tertiary educational institution in St. Kitts and Nevis was also presented with copies.

Dr. Douglas extended gratitude and appreciation to everyone involved in making the book launch a success. He also expressed his thanks to the team members who served alongside him during his tenure as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, acknowledging their commitment and contributions to the nation’s progress.

“I must stress that I could not have done it alone. And to those steadfast colleagues who stood with me throughout the entire duration of my tenure and who strove so valiantly to fortify and keep together our unique and precious St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party together, right to the very end of the period covered in this publication – I say a most sincere and heartfelt thank you,” said Dr. Douglas.

The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas has served as the Member of Parliament for St. Christopher Six since 1989, including four terms as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis. His leadership has been characterised by a deep commitment to social progress, economic development, and regional cooperation. Currently, Dr. Douglas serves as Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development and Investment, International Trade, Industry, Commerce & Consumer Affairs in the Federal Government.