The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas Celebrates 35 Years As An Elected Parliamentarian

Basseterre, St Kitts – The month of March signals the start of six months of celebratory activities marking the Coral Anniversary of the election to the St Kitts and Nevis Parliament of The Right Honourable Dr Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, in addition to his stewardship and dedication to Making a Difference in the development of the twin-island Federation.

Observing 35 years as the elected Representative for St Christopher Six (6), Dr. Douglas extended the celebrations to nationals to participate in activities for the month of March.

These include a book launch that features long-time colleague Dr. Kenny Anthony from St Lucia, Health Fair in Dieppe Bay, Community Walk-Through in Saddlers, Health Walk from Sandy Point, and a service of Thanksgiving at the Saddlers Pentecostal Church.

On the wider calendar, the Coral Anniversary includes school projects and quiz competitions

in April, events to coincide with Mothers Day and Fathers Day, community sport festival in July, a concert in August, a gala in September and the premier of a commemorative video in October.

Traversing the 35 years, Dr Douglas earned the accolade of “statesman” when he became the Federation’s second Prime Minister from 1995-2015.

During that time, Dr. Douglas played an active leadership role in many regional and

international organisations which includes:

 Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)

 Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB)

 Caribbean Community (CARICOM)

 Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)

 International Monetary Fund (IMF)

 World Bank

 The Commonwealth

Dr. Denzil Douglas’ political career began in 1979, when he became the first Young Labour

Representative to sit on the National Executive of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party. In 1987,

he was elected Deputy Chairman of the Party. Then in March 1989, he was elected as the

Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Six (6) that spans from Newton Ground to

Harris’ and was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

In May of that same year, he was elected National Political Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party. Over the next five years, Dr. Douglas restructured and modernized the Labour Party, paving the way for the landslide victory in the 1995 General Elections, set about creating a diversified economy based on agriculture, tourism, international financial services, and information and communication services, and light manufacturing enclave, with a massive land empowerment program and expansion in the housing, education, and health sectors.

Dr. Douglas then became the longest serving Prime Minister in the English-speaking Caribbean and the 54-member Commonwealth of Nations. Having skillfully advanced the social, economic, and political interests of St. Kitts and Nevis over the twenty years that he served as Prime Minister, Dr. Douglas today remains a popular highly regarded leader.

He played an active role in key regional and international organizations, and received awards for outstanding leadership, peacekeeping, and his role in the fight against HIV/AIDS.