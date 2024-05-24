The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas Participates in the 27th Meeting of the COFCOR

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts – The Twenty-Seventh Session of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations of CARICOM (COFCOR) is taking place over a two-day period: 23rd and 24th May 2024 in a hybrid format, hosted in Roseau, Dominica.

During the initial business session, the relationship of CARICOM and Third States induced rousing discussion on the way forward and the potential for transformation for all states involved. The Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs capitalized on the opportunity to appeal to his counterparts to support the Republic of Cuba given its increasing economic challenges. Saint Kitts and Nevis’ top diplomat posited that this support could extend beyond statements in multilateral fora and evolve into action through the provision of necessities to the Cuban people.

Foreign Minister Douglas also encouraged Member States to attend in person next month, in solidarity with Cuba, at the United Nations General Assembly Hall as the topic: “Elimination of Extraterritorial Unilateral Coercive Economic Measures Used as an Instrument of Political and Economic Coercion” will be deliberated on.

The COFCOR is a regular annual meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs which

addresses issues pertinent to the CARICOM Region with the aim of harmonizing

foreign policy actions. The Commonwealth of Dominica has recently assumed the

role of chairmanship following the successful tenure of the Government of

Jamaica.

Other agenda items include, inter alia, Climate Change, Community Relations,

Multilateral and Hemispheric Relations, and Border Issues.