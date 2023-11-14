The Royal Bahamas Police Force SWAT Team Will Participate In The SWAT Challenge In Dubai

- Advertisement -

Nassau, Bahamas – The Royal Bahamas Police Force SWAT Team, under the leadership of Commissioner Clayton Fernander, has been officially invited to participate in an annual SWAT Challenge in Dubai. The all expenses paid invitation,under the patronage of the Dubai Police, extended through The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Middle East Desk and coordinated by H.E. Tony Joudi, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas’ Ambassador to the UAE, the State of Qatar, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marks a significant recognition of the team’s expertise and capabilities.

The SWAT Challenge in Dubai, held from February 3rd – 7th, 2024, is a world-renowned event that brings together more than one hundred elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams from over 70 countries across five days to showcase their skills, share best practices, and foster international cooperation in the realm of law enforcement.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kenwood Taylor expressed his enthusiasm about the Royal Bahamas Police Force SWAT Team’s involvement in the challenge. “Participating in the SWAT Challenge is a tremendous honor for our team. It provides a unique opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities on a global stage and learn from other top-tier law enforcement agencies. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and excellence.”

Chief Superintendent Damian Robinson, leading the Royal Bahamas Police Force SWAT Team in the challenge, added, “We are ready to showcase the exceptional skills and training that our team has undergone. The SWAT Challenge is not only a competition but also a valuable platform for networking and collaboration with international counterparts.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honorable Fred A. Mitchell, emphasized the significance of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s participation in the event. “This invitation reflects the global recognition of the professionalism and capabilities of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. It is a testament to our commitment to international cooperation in maintaining peace and security.”

His Excellency Tony Joudi, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas’ Ambassador to the UAE, the State of Qatar, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, highlighted the coordination efforts involved in securing the participation of the Royal Bahamas Police Force SWAT Team. “I am pleased with the work our team at the Ministry in The Bahamas and Dubai has played in bringing our exceptional law enforcement team to the international stage. This collaboration fosters strong diplomatic ties and enhances our global presence while providing a unique opportunity for our law enforcement officials to train in a different terrain amongst the world’s best.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its best wishes to Commissioner Clayton Fernander and the Royal Bahamas Police Force SWAT Team as they embark on this challenging and prestigious journey in Dubai.