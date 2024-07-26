The Sicilian Village Made Famous By Marlon Brando As The Headquarters Of The Mafia

- Advertisement -

TRAVEL by Eric Mackenzie Lamb

A few years ago, I decided to make a visit to the Italian island of Sicily. Apart from its ancient history dating back thousands of years before the Roman Empire, the town, with a population of just over 11,000 inhabitants, had become famous for its prominence as the headquarters of the Mafia.

The Mafia museum.

Map of Sicily.

After World War II, Corleone became a center for organized crime and was plagued by violence connected to drug smuggling and political corruption. It gained worldwide notoriety in the 1970’s following the release of the Godfather movie, which featured Marlon Brando as the fictitional character Don Vito Corleone. Today, the town’s popular tourist attractions include a documentation center on Mafia and anti-Mafia movements, the Godfather’s home, and even a Mafia museum.